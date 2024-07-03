Errors Plague AppleSox vs. HarbourCats

The Wenatchee AppleSox battled but fell to the Victoria HarbourCats, 12-9, on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (18-9 first half, 0-1 second half) could not overcome committing six errors in its first game of the second half and only lost its fourth home game of the summer. Cam Hoiland led the offense with four hits and Cannon Peery drove in two runs on two doubles.

Six straight hitters reached base with two outs and five scored in the third and Victoria (14-13 first half, 1-0 second) held onto it from there. They also scored one in the fifth, three in the seventh and three more in the eighth.

The AppleSox cut the deficit to one with a three-run sixth. Peery made it a one-run game with his second two-out RBI double after a couple of errors plated the first two runs. He was left stranded as the potential go-ahead run and the HarbourCats regained the four-run lead with three runs in the seventh.

Wenatchee returns to action Wednesday night with his its annual Fireworks Night game. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and a fireworks show will follow the game. Tickets are available at AppleSox.com/schedule and gates open at 6.

