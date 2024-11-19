HarbourCats Christmas Open House November 28-29

November 19, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Please join us as we usher in the Holiday Season with our annual Christmas Open House!

When: Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29

Time: 12 Noon to 7 PM each day

Where: HarbourCats office 101-1814 Vancouver Street.

Come by to say hello and enjoy some hot cider and other beverages and snacks and talk about our upcoming 2025 season!

Plenty of merchandise on hand for the HarbourCats fan on your Christmas list - all at 20% off for the month of November! Plus plenty of HarbourCats and Victoria Golden Tide items available on our special $10.00 clearance rack!

Season tickets and 10-game flex packs will also be available for sale and as a special BLACK FRIDAY bonus, we will throw in a free-gift with the purchase of any 10-pack or season ticket package.

We look forward to seeing you there!

