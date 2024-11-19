New Improvement Projects Underway at the Orchard

YAKIMA, Washington - A new round of improvement projects began earlier this month at Yakima County Stadium.

Rebuilt men's and women's restrooms on both sides of the stadium concourse, new and raised safety netting between the playing field and stadium seating, and infield playing surface improvements are the main focus of the improvements, Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said.

"Fan comfort and safety and player safety are the top items that these improvements will address," Garretson said.

Other improvements include some stadium facade repairs and mechanical equipment replacements.

The projects should be completed in early 2025, before high school baseball games begin, Garretson said.

Total funding available for stadium projects is $525,000, and is part of public facility improvement funds being overseen by the state Department of Commerce. The package total of just over $24.3 million is included in the 2023-25 Washington state Capital Budget.

The money is earmarked for improvements at 11 baseball stadiums in the state, including the home fields of all seven West Coast League teams in the state. In addition to Yakima, WCL teams in the state include the Walla Walla Sweets, Ridgefield Raptors, Cowlitz Black Bears, Port Angeles Lefties, Bellingham Bells and Wenatchee AppleSox. Other facilities receiving funding are home to the Tacoma Rainiers, Tri-City Dust Devils, Spokane Indians and Everett AquaSox.

The project at Yakima County Stadium is the second round of major improvements in the past three years. In 2022, nearly $1 million was allocated through bond sales that funded new stadium seating, refinishing and repairing the outer surface of the stadium structure and new roofing between the seating bowl and clubhouses, restrooms, concessions stands and offices at the stadium.

The Pippins will host a preseason community game at Yakima County Stadium on Thursday, May 29. The team's official home opener is Tuesday, June 3, against sibling rival Walla Walla.

The first high school games of the spring will feature Toppenish and Cle Elum in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. March 15.

