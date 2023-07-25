Hammerheads Win First Game at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

July 25, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The Jupiter Hammerheads' debut over at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm ended with a win after beating the Clearwater Threshers 8-5 on Tuesday night. The Hammerheads are making BPOPB their new home as upgrades to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium begin in Jupiter.

At the Ballpark, both teams scored a run in the first frame to make it a quick 1-1 game. For Jupiter, it was newcomer Mark Coley who struck first. The Marlins 2023 17th-round draft pick from Rhode Island connected for an RBI double for his first professional hit, extra-base hit, and RBI.

The Threshers would add two more runs to their total, one in the third and the other in the fifth, before Jupiter would strike again. The Hammerheads rallied and tied the game at 3-3 with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Harrison Spohn drove in Brock Vradenburg and Carlos Santiago with a double to left field.

Tied at three, the Threshers would regain the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth. In the latter half of the inning, Jupiter scored four times to take the lead. Coley would lead things off with a walk before Javier Sanoja connected for an RBI triple. Chase Luttrell would get in on the action and drive in Sanoja before a sac fly from Spohn. Then, Jake DeLeo earned his first professional RBI with a sharp line drive to left field. The Georgia Tech product was drafted by the Marlins in the 6th round of this year's draft.

Sanoja added a little extra insurance with an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it an 8-5 game in favor of the Hammerheads.

Jupiter featured two professional debuts on Tuesday as both Coley and Vradenburg got their first taste of affiliated baseball. Vradenburg was picked in the third round of the draft from Michigan State and started tonight at first base.

On the mound, Jose Salvador got the start and pitched six innings for the Hammerheads. The lefty struck out three and lowered his ERA to 1.89 on the season.

Yeremin Lara earned the win, after pitching an inning of relief. Riskiel Tineo would follow with a perfect inning for the Hammerheads. Evan Taylor then came into the game for the ninth inning en route to his team-leading 13th save of the season.

Before the game, Jupiter announced a handful of roster moves to make room for the new Marlins draft class. Infielders Torin Montgomery and Cristhian Rodriguez each earned the promotion to High-A alongside RHP Ike Buxton.

The Hammerheads and Threshers will continue their series at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Wednesday with a doubleheader. The first game is slated to start at 4:30 PM as we host our Silver Sluggers and baseball bingo.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.