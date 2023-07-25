Marauders Come from Behind to Take Series Opener

Port Saint Lucie, Fla.--- The Marauders (17-8, 51-38) and the St. Lucie Mets (8-17, 32-58) met for the first game of a six-game series at Clover Park on cool and breezy Tuesday night on the Atlantic Coast. Bradenton fell behind early in the contest but roared back late, rallying to an 8-5 triumph.

Marauders starter Hung-Leng Chang made his Single-A debut on the evening and made it through 2.2 IP while surrendering five earned runs off five hits and four walks. The young Taiwanese right-hander showed promise and will likely be a steady presence in the rotation for weeks to come.

Bradenton grabbed a lead in the top of the first thanks to Termarr Johnson's 13th home run of the season. The Pirates #1 prospect launched a solo blast down the right field line to give the good guys the 1-0 advantage.

The Mets leveled the game in the bottom of the first on a balk to score a runner from third. With men at the corners and one away, Termarr Johnson pulled off a self-made double play to get the Young Bucs out of the bind.

Saint Lucie scored two runs in each of the 2nd and 3rd innings to push their advantage to 5-1 a third of the way through the game.

Bradenton began their run chase with a lone tally, scoring in the top of the fourth thanks to Yordany De Los Santos to close the game to 5-2.

The Marauders made it a two-run game in the top of the sixth when Nick Cimillo flipped a flyball into the right to bring Malcolm Nunez across the plate on the sacrifice play.

The Young Bucs exploded for a three spot in the top of the seventh with the first run of the frame scoring a sac fly off the bat of Jesus Castillo. The tying run scored on a wild pitch before Malcolm Nunez drilled a ball into the right-centerfield gap to bring Termarr Johnson around to score, giving the Marauders a 6-5 lead.

A two-RBI single from Omar Alfonzo in the top of the eight gave the Young Bucs some breathing room and an 8-5 advantage going into the ninth.

Brandan Bidois and Miguel Fulgencio breezed through the Mets' batting order in innings 6-9. Fulgencio secured the final out to earn his first save of the year and an 8-5 win for Bradenton.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday on Camp Day at Clover Park.

