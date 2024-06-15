Hammerheads Pull Away from Mets, Win 6-3

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets 6-3 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday night to go up 3-1 in the series.

Four Jupiter pitchers limited the Mets offense to four hits. Starter Walin Castillo made his Hammerheads debut and shut out the Mets for 4.0 innings and gave up just one hit. Castillo has now given up just one run in 27 innings across the FCL and FSL this season.

Juan Reynoso gave up three runs in 2.1 innings of relief behind Castillo but was credited with the win. Jake Sellinger and Holt Jones combined for the final 2.2 innings to close out the game. Jones pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

The Hammerheads scored a run in the first inning off the rehabbing Bryce Montes de Oca. Ryan Ignoffo hit a soft RBI infield single to bring home Colby Shade for a 1-0 lead. Montes de Oca would get a double play ball to end the inning and strand a runner on third base. He only pitched the first inning.

The game remained 1-0 until Boston Baro hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning against Reynoso to briefly put the Mets up 2-1.

However, Jupiter tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Diego Infante hit a two-out double off Saul Garcia and Ignoffo followed with another RBI single to make it 2-2.

The Hammerheads scored three runs with two outs in the sixth inning to go up for good. Angelo DiSpigna hit a RBI double off Jeremy Peguero to put the Hammerheads up 3-2. Peguero then walked and plunked the next two batters. Infante made the Mets pay with a two-run single that extended the lead to 5-2.

Jesus Baez clubbed a RBI double in the seventh to make it a 5-3 game. The Hammerheads got that run back in the eighth when DiSpigna hit a triple and scored on a ground out by JT Mabry for the game's final run.

Baro went 2 for 4 with the homer, a double and two RBI. Baez also went 2 for 4 with a double. Those were the only four hits for the Mets in the game.

The Mets (20-41) and Hammerheads (34-27) conclude their series with a doubleheader on Sunday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch in game 1 is 12:00 p.m.

