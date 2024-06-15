Jupiter Defeats St. Lucie 6-3 on Saturday Night

June 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (34-27) take game four of their six-game series with the St. Lucie Mets (20-41) winning by a final score of 6-3 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the victory, the Hammerheads have a chance for a series victory leading the series 3-1 and will hold on to first place in the FSL East Division.

After a scoreless top of the first inning from Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo, the Hammerheads got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame. With runners at the corners and no outs, Ryan Ignoffo hit an RBI infield single scoring Colby Shade from third base to give the Hammerheads an early 1-0 lead.

That score would remain as Castillo finished his Single-A debut with a no-decision and four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and two walks and struck out one batter.

The Mets were able to get their first runs in the top of the fifth inning off of Hammerheads' relief pitcher Juan Reynoso (W, 3-1). With two outs and a runner at first base, Boston Baro hit a two-run home run to right field to put the Mets on top at 2-1.

However, the Sharks were able to respond in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Diego Infante hit a ground-rule double and Ignoffo would drive him in on his second RBI single of the night to tie the game at 2-2.

After Reynoso tossed a scoreless top of the sixth, the Hammerheads broke the scoring open. With two outs and Kemp Alderman at second base, Angelo DiSpigna connected for an RBI double to give Jupiter the lead once again. Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Infante smacked a two-RBI single to extend the Hammerheads' lead to 5-2.

St. Lucie would get a run back in the top of the seventh inning as Jesus Baez drove in Baro to make it a 5-3 ballgame. Jupiter added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning with JT Mabry scoring DiSpigna to make it a 6-3 lead. Holt Jones (Sv, 1) would toss a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning for his first save with Jupiter this season as the Hammerheads took the Saturday night contest by a final score of 6-3.

Shade, Infante, Ignoffo, and DiSpigna each had two hits and combined for eight of Jupiter's nine hits. DiSpigna now has six RBIs in the series against St. Lucie. With the victory, Jupiter has the chance to earn their second series victory against St. Lucie in 2024.

The Hammerheads and Mets will face off in a Father's Day double-header on Sunday, June 16th to conclude the six-game series. Game one is scheduled to begin at noon with game two beginning approximately a half hour after the conclusion of game one.

MEGABASH: Celebrate America's birthday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for MegaBash on July 3rd and 4th when the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond. Click here to purchase tickets for Wednesday, July 3rd. Click here to purchase tickets for the July 4th game. Don't miss the biggest bash in Abacoa with fireworks going off after both games!

Silver Sluggers Program: Want to beat every early-bird special in Palm Beach County? Fans 55 and up can click here to become a member of the Silver Sluggers program which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday Florida State League game, a chance to win prizes in baseball bingo, an official Silver Sluggers T-shirt, a team store discount, and a free hot dog and soda at the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday: All fans 21 and up can click here to become a part of Thirsty Thursdays at The Dean. For $75, fans get a reserved box seat to every Thursday Florida State League game and a special koozie which gets you access to $1, $2, and $3 drink specials.

Kids Club: Kids can click here take part in the best entertainment deal in Palm Beach County. For $30, members receive tickets to every Saturday Florida State League game, a free hot dog and soda at the game, an official Kids Club T-shirt, a team store discount, and a chance to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.