Curtis Twirls a Gem, Valdez and Alfonzo Homer in 4-1 Win

June 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Bradenton Marauders once again used a strong pitching performance to surge past the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-1 at TD Ballpark on Saturday night.

Omar Alfonzo opened up the scoring right away with a solo-home run to left field against Nolan Perry (0-1), his second of the week and fourth of the season.

That would be the only run that Khristian Curtis (2-3) needed, as he struck out nine in six scoreless frames. The only runner to reach base in the first 4.1 innings was Tucker Toman after he struck out and reached first base on a wild pitch in the second. Toman then recorded a one-out double in the fifth to break up the no-hitter. Later in the inning, Adrian Meza singled to right field and Toman was thrown out at the plate by Solomon Maguire to preserve the Marauders 1-0 lead.

Bradenton teed off against Keiner Leon in the eighth. Eddy Rodriguez and Shalin Polanco exchanged back-to-back doubles to plate a run before Esmerlyn Valdez slugged a two-run home run to left-center field to push the Marauders ahead 4-0.

After Magdiel Cotto hurled a scoreless seventh, Robert Robertis walked, and Victor Arias doubled to begin the eighth. Jean Joseph singled to right field to score Robertis and cut the deficit to 4-1. It was Cotto's first earned run allowed since April 24. With the tying run at the plate with nobody out, Cotto punched out the next two batters and induced an inning-ending flyout to maintain the Bradenton advantage.

Petyon Stumbo (SV,3) tossed a scoreless ninth to close out the ballgame for the Marauders.

Over his last four appearances, Curtis owns a 2-1 record with a 1.64 ERA. The right-hander has struck out 27 batters over 22 innings during that span.

Bradenton goes for a series split on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark against Dunedin. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton turns to LHP Connor Oliver (0-2, 5.28) while Dunedin sends RHP Gage Stanifer (2-2, 3.86) to the hill.

