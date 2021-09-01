Hammerheads Drop Game Two to the Mets

The St. Lucie Mets reclaim first place in the division after beating the Jupiter Hammerheads 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Mets jumped out to a quick start and scored a run in the first two innings. In the first inning, JT Schwartz walked with the bases loaded. Then in the second, Omar De Los Santos hit an RBI double to give St. Lucie a 2-0 lead.

The Hammerheads would get a run back in the fifth inning after a Paul McIntosh RBI.

Jupiter threatened to take the lead in the eighth and ninth inning. In the bottom of the eighth, the Hammerheads had the bases loaded, but couldn't get anyone across. Then in the ninth, Tanner Allen and Marcus Chiu hit back-to-back singles to open the inning, but the offense stalled.

On the mound, Marlins' 10th-round pick Hunter Perdue made his third start in a Hammerheads uniform. The righty allowed only one run but dealt with a lot of traffic on the basepaths after yielding six walks.

Following Perdue was Jesus E. Sanchez. The righty continues to shine for the Hammerheads. The Panama native pitched three innings and only allowed one hit while striking out six. In August, the 22-year-old held a 1.65 ERA across 16.1 innings pitched.

Next out of the bullpen was Sean Reynolds. The 6-foot-8 reliever pitched two innings of shutout baseball. To close out the game, the Hammerheads used Joey Steele. The California product pitched a scoreless inning and lowered his ERA to 1.89 on the season.

The Hammerheads and Mets will play game three in their six-game series on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm.

