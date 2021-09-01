Flying Tigrs to Play Doubleheader vs Threshers September 2

Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Low-A Southeast League game against the Clearwater Threshers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. All paid tickets may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 Flying Tigers regular season home game.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 2 at 4:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 3:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes following completion of the first game. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

The final all-you-can-eat night of the season will be September 15.

