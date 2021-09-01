Marauders and Tarpons Postponed Wednesday
September 1, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, Fla. - Wednesday's Marauders game at LECOM Park against the Tampa Tarpons has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Friday, September 3, beginning at 4 p.m. The LECOM Park gates will open at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday's game remains unchanged, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may exchange their ticket for any remaining Marauders home game, based upon availability.
The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Luis Ortiz will start for the Marauders against RHP Nicio Rodriguez for the Tarpons.
For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com.
