Garcia Named Low-A Southeast Player of the Week
September 1, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
Clearwater Threshers' infielder and Phillies' 8th-ranked prospect (MLB.com) Luis Garcia was named the Low-A Southeast Player of the Week for August 23-29 after racking up 13 RBI and 3 home runs in the home series against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY). Garcia collected a hit in every game he appeared in during the week. Clearwater won four out of seven games played during the rain-soaked week, including both ends of a doubleheader on August 25. This is the second time Garcia has earned Player of the Week honors; the Dominican Republic native previously held the title during the week of June 28 - July 4.
The Clearwater Threshers are on the road this week at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland to face the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET).
The Threshers pocketed a come-from-behind win on Tuesday night. Down 3-0, the Threshers battled back in the top of the third with a four-run inning. Jared Carr drew a leadoff walk and Luis Garcia cracked a double into centerfield to bring Carr around to third. Phillies' 2021 second-round draft pick Ethan Wilson hit a ground-rule double that scored Carr and Garcia, putting the Threshers on the board down 3-2. Kendall Simmons knocked a double that put two runners in scoring position with no outs and T.J. Rumfield hit a sacrifice fly to tie the ballgame 3-3. Simmons stole second base and Freylin Minyety hit an infield single to advance the runner. Baron Radcliff capped off the four-run inning with a ground-rule double that scored Minyety and pushed the Threshers ahead 4-3. Clearwater would go on to win the game 5-4.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 1, 2021
- Garcia Named Low-A Southeast Player of the Week - Clearwater Threshers
- Tortugas Ride Five-Run First to Resounding 9-1 Win over Fort Myers - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.