Garcia Named Low-A Southeast Player of the Week

September 1, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







Clearwater Threshers' infielder and Phillies' 8th-ranked prospect (MLB.com) Luis Garcia was named the Low-A Southeast Player of the Week for August 23-29 after racking up 13 RBI and 3 home runs in the home series against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY). Garcia collected a hit in every game he appeared in during the week. Clearwater won four out of seven games played during the rain-soaked week, including both ends of a doubleheader on August 25. This is the second time Garcia has earned Player of the Week honors; the Dominican Republic native previously held the title during the week of June 28 - July 4.

The Clearwater Threshers are on the road this week at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland to face the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET).

The Threshers pocketed a come-from-behind win on Tuesday night. Down 3-0, the Threshers battled back in the top of the third with a four-run inning. Jared Carr drew a leadoff walk and Luis Garcia cracked a double into centerfield to bring Carr around to third. Phillies' 2021 second-round draft pick Ethan Wilson hit a ground-rule double that scored Carr and Garcia, putting the Threshers on the board down 3-2. Kendall Simmons knocked a double that put two runners in scoring position with no outs and T.J. Rumfield hit a sacrifice fly to tie the ballgame 3-3. Simmons stole second base and Freylin Minyety hit an infield single to advance the runner. Baron Radcliff capped off the four-run inning with a ground-rule double that scored Minyety and pushed the Threshers ahead 4-3. Clearwater would go on to win the game 5-4.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.