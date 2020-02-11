Hamilton Back to ECHL, Recalled to Kansas City

February 11, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that defenseman Jake Hamilton has been loaned to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks.

Hamilton, 24, receives his second call to the ECHL of his career, with both coming this season. After playing three games for ECHL-Jacksonville, the Illinois native returned to the Rivermen for seven games before now earning an opportunity with the Mavericks.

Through 28 games with the Rivermen, Hamilton has three goals and 15 points to go along with a +10 rating on the season. Kansas City acts as the ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Calgary Flames. Hamilton is expected to immediately be put in the lineup for the team's game Tuesday night against Wichita.

