Bulls Come up Short in OT
February 11, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham comes up short in OT against the Knoxville Ice Bears on their home ice at the Pelham Cvic Complex.
The Bulls came back from a 5-2 deficit in the 3rd period to send the game into over time knotted at 5 a piece.
Knoxville's Gehrett Sargis found the net in the extra period to give Knoxville the win.
Notable players for Birmingham on the weekend:
Russ Jordan 1G 2A
Josh Harris - 2G
Pete De Coppi - 1G 1A
Maike Davis -2A
Kodi Schwarz - 2A
Austin Lotz recorded 22 saves in net for Birmingham.
___________________________
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday February 14, 2020
Huntsville Havoc
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL
7:30pm cst
Promotion: Church Night present by WDJC
Group Ticket Discount
-------
Saturday February 15, 2020
Huntsville Havoc
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL
7:00pm cst
Promotion: Church Night present by WDJC
Group Ticket Discount
-------
Tuesday February 18, 2020
Pensacola Ice Flyers
Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL
7:30pm cst
Images from this story
|
Jacob Baber of the Birmingham Bulls
(Maxwell Barton)
