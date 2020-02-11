Bulls Come up Short in OT

February 11, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







Jacob Baber of the Birmingham Bulls

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Maxwell Barton) Jacob Baber of the Birmingham Bulls(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Maxwell Barton)

PELHAM, AL - Birmingham comes up short in OT against the Knoxville Ice Bears on their home ice at the Pelham Cvic Complex.

The Bulls came back from a 5-2 deficit in the 3rd period to send the game into over time knotted at 5 a piece.

Knoxville's Gehrett Sargis found the net in the extra period to give Knoxville the win.

Notable players for Birmingham on the weekend:

Russ Jordan 1G 2A

Josh Harris - 2G

Pete De Coppi - 1G 1A

Maike Davis -2A

Kodi Schwarz - 2A

Austin Lotz recorded 22 saves in net for Birmingham.

___________________________

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday February 14, 2020

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL

7:30pm cst

Promotion: Church Night present by WDJC

Group Ticket Discount

-------

Saturday February 15, 2020

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL

7:00pm cst

Promotion: Church Night present by WDJC

Group Ticket Discount

-------

Tuesday February 18, 2020

Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, AL

7:30pm cst

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.