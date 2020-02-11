Storm Goalies Di Salvo, Mulder Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltenders Peter Di Salvo and Ryan Mulder of the Quad City Storm were named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for February 3-9.

The netminders combined to go 3-0-0 against Pensacola, allowing only four goals in three games (1.32 gaa) and stopping 124 of 128 shots faced (0.969 save%) as the Storm captured their first three-game series sweep in team history. For the weekend, Quad City was outshot by Pensacola 128-86 as they recorded three consecutive one-goal victories.

Di Salvo got things rolling on Friday by stopping 46 of 48 shots, including 19 in the first period, as Quad City downed the Ice Flyers 3-2. Di Salvo again got the start the following night and maintained the hot glove, making 42 saves as the Storm rallied for a 2-1 win. A change in net for Sunday's finale produced the same results as Mulder stopped 36 of 37 shots in Quad City's 2-1 overtime win.

Di Salvo currently ranks in the top five among SPHL goaltenders in several categories including saves (709 - 1st), shutouts (2 - tied 2nd), save percentage (0.930 - tied 2nd), goals against average (2.32 - 3rd) and minutes (1372:04 - 3rd) while Mulder has won two of his last three starts and currently holds a 5-5-3 record for the Storm.

Runners-up: Brian Billett, Evansville (1-0-0, 45-save shutout),Ã¢ÂÂJoseph Murdaca (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.959 save%)

Also nominated: Jacob Barber, Birmingham (2 gp, 2a), Max Cook, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g, 2a, +3), John Schiavo, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a, OT gwg), Caleb Cameron, Macon (3 gp, 1g, 2a), Eric Levine, Peoria (1-1-0, 1.99 gaa, 0.938 save%) and Jeff Jones, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 2a)

