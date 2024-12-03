Halifax Wanderers End-Of-Season Roster Update

December 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers announced today the contract status of its current roster following the conclusion of the 2024 Canadian Premier League season.

Nine players have guaranteed contracts for the 2024 season: defenders Jefferson Alphonse, Nassim Mekideche and Kareem Sow - midfielders Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Giorgio Probo, Sean Rea, Vitor Dias and Camilo Vasconcelos - and forward Tavio Ciccarelli.

A one-year contract option for Jefferson Alphonse was automatically triggered after an appearance clause in his contract was met.

The Wanderers have club options on 11 players and have until Dec. 31 to trigger those options for 2025: Goalkeeper Aiden Rushenas - defenders Julian Dunn, Cale Loughrey, Riley Ferrazzo, and Wesley Timoteo - midfielders Aidan Daniels, Tomas Giraldo and Andre Rampersad - and forwards Tiago Coimbra, Massimo Ferrin and Ryan Telfer.

Contracts for goalkeeper Yann Fillion, defenders Dan Nimick, and Zachary Fernandez, and midfielder Lorenzo Callegari expire at the end of 2024.

Clement Bayiha's loan from York United expired at the end of the CPL season.

Development permits for defenders David Mavakala and Jamai Royer have expired. Royer will be joining Akron University in the new year.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Nassim Mekideche, Kareem Sow

Midfielders: Vitor Dias, Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Giorgio Probo, Sean Rea, Camilo Vasconcelos

Forwards: Tavio Ciccarelli

