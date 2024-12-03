Valour FC Announce Roster Update

December 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today confirmed the contract status of its 2024 roster following the conclusion of the Canadian Premier League season.

Five players have guaranteed contracts through the 2025 season: midfielders Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah and Zachary Sukunda; and forwards Shaan Hundal and Kian Williams. Ressurreição and Mlah's contracts were guaranteed after each player achieved performance goals that automatically triggered their 2025 Club Options.

Valour has until Dec. 31 to execute club options for the following players for the 2025 season: goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi, defenders Roberto Alarcón and Themi Antonoglou ; midfielders Dante Campbell, Jordan Faria and Raphael Ohin; and forwards Abdul Binate, Loic Kwemi and Jordan Swibel.

The 2025 club options for Joe Hanson, Charalampos Chantzopoulos and Jordan Haynes will not be executed. Midfielder Noah Verhoeven's loan from Atlético Ottawa and defender Gianfranco Facchineri's CPL-U SPORTS contract have expired. Valour has retained Facchineri's U-SPORTS rights for the 2025 season.

Contracts for goalkeeper Darlington Murasiranwa, defender Tass Mourdoukoutas and midfielders Marcello Polisi and Juan Pablo Sanchez will expire on Dec. 31, 2024. Discussions are ongoing as Valour continues to build its 2025 roster.

Further roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Dec. 3, 2024:

Goalkeepers : N/A

Defenders: N/A

Midfielders: Diogo Ressurreição, Safwane Mlah, Zachary Sukunda

Forwards: Shaan Hundal, Kian Williams

