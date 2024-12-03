Pacific FC Launches Stewie's Kids Club Membership

December 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the launch of the Stewie's Kids Club, an affordable membership program for kids aged three to-12 years old designed to instill in local youth a lifelong love for soccer and the Tridents.

Stewie's Kids Club is named after the club's beloved mascot Stewie the Starfish.

"We want Pacific matches to be accessible for families and ensure kids aren't missing out on games due to cost," said Simon Avila, Senior Manager of Marketing and Business Intelligence, Pacific FC. "Research shows that 75 per cent of soccer fans select their favourite team before they are 14 years old, so we hope this program helps kids become lifelong fans of Pacific."

As a bonus, Pacific will offer free memberships to a limited number of fans aged eight years old.

A Stewie's Kids Club membership offers more than a $600 in value including:

Access to all Pacific's regular season home matches in 2025 Welcome package featuring exclusive items and bag 10% discount on Trident Development registration 15% discount on Island Training Centre birthday packages 20% discount on all PFC youth merchandise 25% discount on 2025 youth jerseys Exclusive benefits at Kids Club Feature Matches Seating in the all-new Stewie's Kids Club Section (next to the Family Zone).

For the past six seasons, kids have been a mainstay at Pacific matches, delighted by all their in-stadium favourites including mini donuts, balloon animal artists, face painting, inflatable games and post-match player autograph session.

"Research shows 90 per cent of soccer fans become more engaged with sports and fitness over their life, leading to a healthier and more active lifestyle as they become adults," said Avila. "The future of Pacific FC is the kids of today and we understand the importance of cultivating a love of the sport and our club into the future."

Stewie's Kids Club memberships are available for purchase on Pacific FC's website: https://pacificfc.canpl.ca/stewies-kids-club-membership/

