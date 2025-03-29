Pacific FC Announces Match Schedule Changes

March 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Season seven of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) is set to kick off in a major way next month, as TSN partners with OneSoccer to bring select matches to an even wider audience.

The first Pacific FC match to be broadcast on TSN's national television feeds this season will be the club's home game against Forge FC on Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium. All the Tridents' matches will also be broadcast on OneSoccer through the 2025 regular season and CPL Playoffs.

The new partnership between TSN and OneSoccer was previously announced last week. Further coverage of the CPL on TSN, which will feature OneSoccer's production on TSN channels, will be announced in the coming days.

Kickoff time of the following PFC matches will be adjusted by one hour to accommodate match coverage:

- Pacific's match against Valour FC on Saturday, April 5 at Starlight Stadium, previously scheduled for 4 p.m. PT, will now kick off at 5 p.m. PT

- Pacific's match against York United FC on Saturday, May 10 at Starlight Stadium, previously scheduled for 4 p.m. PT, will now kick off at 5 p.m. PT

- Pacific's match against Forge on Saturday, May 24 at Starlight Stadium, previously scheduled for 3 p.m. PT, will now kick off at 2 p.m. PT

Ticketing information for Pacific matches can be found here.

