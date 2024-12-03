Vancouver FC Confirms 2025 Roster Details Following 2024 CPL Season

December 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC has officially announced the contract statuses of its players as preparations begin for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. The updates reveal a strong foundation of returning talent, club options pending decisions, and some notable expirations as the team builds its roster for the upcoming campaign.

Players Returning for 2025

Ten players are set to return on guaranteed contracts through the 2025 season:

Defenders: Elage Bah, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Ben Fisk, Mikaël Cantave, Vasco Fry, Grady McDonnell, TJ Tahid

Forward: José Navarro

Additionally, Alejandro Díaz will remain with Vancouver on loan from Norway's Sogndal Fotball until June 30, 2025, adding firepower to the forward lineup.

Club Options Pending

Vancouver FC holds club options for eleven players and has until December 31 to execute those contracts for the 2025 season. Those eleven players include:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Matteo Campagna, Kadin Chung, Anthony White, James Cameron, Tyler Crawford,

Midfielders: Gabriel Bitar, Renan Garcia, Olivier Rommens, Zach Verhoven

Contracts Expired

The contracts for several players have expired, signaling potential changes ahead, including:

Defender Allan Enyou's loan from Spain's C.D. Leganés B

Midfielder Joey Buchanan's development contract

Striker Sebastian Dzikowski's CPL-U SPORTS contract

Meanwhile, contracts for defender Rocco Romeo and forwards Austin Ricci and Moses Dyer, whose loan to Pacific FC has also expired, will expire on December 31, 2024.

Current 2025 Roster Overview

Vancouver's confirmed roster for the upcoming 2024 CPL season includes:

Defenders: Elage Bah, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Ben Fisk, Mikaël Cantave, Vasco Fry, Grady McDonnell, TJ Tahid

Forwards: Alejandro Díaz (loan), José Navarro

Fans can expect further updates regarding roster changes and potential signings as the club navigates its offseason decisions. Vancouver FC's commitment to building a competitive and cohesive team for 2025 remains evident in these strategic moves.

For the latest updates on Vancouver FC's roster and upcoming season, visit vancouverfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.