Halifax Thunderbirds and QEII Foundation Team up to Transform Mental Health Care in Nova Scotia

December 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(Halifax, Nova Scotia) The Halifax Thunderbirds are proud to announce a new partnership with the QEII Foundation, which will directly support mental health initiatives at the QEII Health Sciences Centre. This exciting collaboration, launching during the 2024-25 Thunderbirds season, is part of the QEII Foundation's $100-million We Are campaign, the largest healthcare fundraising campaign in Atlantic Canadian history. The partnership will help renovate the QEII's Abbie J. Lane gymnasium to enhance facilities for mental health patients, making a lasting impact for Nova Scotians.

The partnership will officially kick off with the Thunderbirds' first home game of the season on Saturday, December 7, against the Calgary Roughnecks at the Scotiabank Centre. This initiative reflects the Thunderbirds' commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community and supporting Nova Scotia's largest and most specialized hospital.

"We are honoured to partner with the QEII Foundation to help improve mental health services in Nova Scotia," said Thunderbirds' President & CEO, John Catalano. "As a team, we're committed to supporting causes that have a direct and positive impact on our community. The renovation of the Abbie J. Lane gymnasium is a prime example, and we look forward to playing our part in the We Are campaign to ensure world-class care for all Nova Scotians."

The QEII's Abbie J. Lane is home to mental health and addictions programs and services, meeting the needs of both inpatients and outpatients accessing mental health treatment. The gym is crucial for each patient's health and well-being. With the support of partners and donors like the Thunderbirds and its fans, the QEII Foundation is on a mission to transform and modernize the gym - creating a more functional, multi-purpose space enhanced with safety features, new group-focused equipment and games.

As part of this exciting partnership, the Thunderbirds will raise funds throughout the 2024-25 season via multiple events, including Thunderbirds' 50/50 draws at every home game, the Marvel Night jersey raffle on February 15, 2025, and various other initiatives. The proceeds will support the renovation of the gymnasium, providing mental health patients with a more supportive environment for their recovery and wellness.

In addition to fundraising efforts, the Thunderbirds will also recognize a QEII Healthcare Hero at every home game. These individuals, nominated by their peers, will be celebrated for their exceptional contributions to delivering care at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Halifax Thunderbirds and their fans," said Susan Mullin, President and CEO of the QEII Foundation. "Renovating the Abbie J. Lane gymnasium is just the beginning - with the Thunderbirds' support, we can ensure these critical services continue to evolve and meet the needs of our community."

According to QEII experts, during a patient's time at Abbie J. Lane, exercise and recreational activities are key to their treatment and care - helping to reduce depression and anxiety and improve self-confidence and daily functioning. In fact, patients requiring inpatient treatment spend an average of 40 days at the Abbie J. Lane, highlighting the importance of a structured, safe, and enhanced environment designed and tailored to their care.

"We know the many benefits of physical activity and recreation on a person's health and well-being. As such, the Abbie J. Lane gymnasium gives patients receiving mental health and addictions care a dedicated space to participate in exercise programs and activities in a safe and welcoming environment," said Matt White, Director, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health, Central Zone. "We are thankful for this collaboration with the Halifax Thunderbirds and the QEII Foundation, which will help improve the gym and give even more patients and staff access to this transformative space."

Today's announcement is an exciting milestone for the gym enhancement project and the QEII Foundation's We Are campaign.

"This partnership with the Halifax Thunderbirds is an incredible opportunity to raise awareness and funding for the We Are campaign, which is transforming health care in Nova Scotia," added Gord Cooper, Board Chair of the QEII Foundation and Mental Health Chair of its We Are campaign. "The Abbie J. Lane gym is an invaluable resource and the Halifax Thunderbirds' commitment to this cause will play a critical role in reimagining this vital space. We know their leadership and generosity will inspire our community in a big way."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.