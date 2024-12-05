NLL Top Things to Know: Week 2

December 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







After an action-packed Faceoff Weekend, Week 2 promises to bring even more excitement with five games, including the season opener for the two-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

Mammoth Hit the Road - After overcoming a 6-1 halftime deficit to secure an 11-7 victory over Vancouver in its season opener, Colorado will look to continue that momentum during a two-game road trip. Led by Connor Kelly (4g, 3a vs. Vancouver), the Mammoth will take on the Desert Dogs on Friday at 10:30 pm ET.

NLL Friday Night on TSN: Special Saturday Edition - The Halifax Thunderbirds host the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday at 5 pm ET on TSN in both teams' season openers. While the Thunderbirds lost star Ryan Benesch to San Diego, the team added Jason Knox and Thomas Hoggarth this offseason.

Bandits Look to Three-Peat - The Buffalo Bandits and reigning League MVP Josh Byrne open their bid for a three-peat on Saturday at 7 pm ET versus intrastate rival Rochester. Led by Connor Fields and Ryan Smith, the Knighthawks will look to build off a season-opening victory over the Desert Dogs.

Unlikely 0-1 Teams Face Off - After a surprising Week 1 loss to the Black Bears, Toronto will look to right the ship in its home opener on Saturday at 7 pm ET. It won't be an easy task, as they'll face a talented Albany team also seeking its first win after a home overtime loss to the Rush.

NLL Saturday Showcase: Seals at Swarm - Behind five goals and four assists from offseason addition Ryan Benesch, the Seals posted a League-high 18 goals in a season-opening win over the Wings. This week, they'll travel to the East Coast to take on the Georgia Swarm on Saturday at 8 pm ET on ESPN+.

Swarm's Un-Bee-lievable Offensive Firepower - Led by superstar Lyle Thompson, the Swarm boasts a potent attack. Thompson and teammates Shayne Jackson, Seth Oakes, and Andrew Kew combined for more than 100 goals last season and Georgia added former Mammoth forward Joey Cupido this offseason.

ICYMI: From behind-the-back passes to sick one-handed dunk goals, there was no shortage of offense in Week 1.

Note: All NLL games are carried live on ESPN+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada) and NLL+ (territory restrictions apply)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.