Mammoth Look to Ride Momentum into Friday Night Showcase against Desert Dogs

December 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







Just like that, the National Lacrosse League stormed back into action and created some instant, early-season drama in Week 1, sending shockwaves throughout the 14-team league despite seeing just 10 squads in action. With each of the Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Georgia Swarm and Halifax Thunderbirds watching the NLL's Faceoff Weekend from afar, some additional rest and strategy was allotted to more to nearly one third of the league. The other 10, however, battled it out, including the Colorado Mammoth, who managed an epic 11-7 comeback win over the Vancouver Warriors during a rare Black Friday showcase.

With 10,245 on hand as the LOUD HOUSE celebrated Fan Appreciation Night to kick off its 2024-25 campaign, fans were on the receiving end of quite the holiday treat as goaltender Dillon Ward held the Warriors to just one goal throughout the final 30 minutes of play. Trailing 6-1 as the halftime break dawned, a resilient Mammoth team took in what Head Coach Pat Coyle had to offer during the pause and came out firing on all cylinders. Ending the game with eight-straight conversions while forcing the contest's momentum to shift gear dramatically, the burgundy and black contingent completed a rowdy comeback to begin its season in epic fashion.

Seeing right-handed talents in Connor Kelly and Zed Williams lead the team with respective hat tricks, it was very much a tale of two halves for the home team. Thankfully for the scoreboard's sake, they seemed a bit more conditioned and disciplined than the Warriors, who are the mercy of the Mile High City and its altitude-apt conditions. Improving to 1-0 on the year, the team now looks to bring some momentum out west as they prepare to dance with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Friday, Dec. 6 during their first road test of the season.

Coming off a close 14-12 battle in Week 1 as they dropped an away contest to the Rochester Knighthawks, the Desert Dogs put up a quality fight against one of the league's teams destined to turn things around in 2024-25. Unfortunately for Sin City supporters, the white and black squad found itself on the wrong side of the two-goal deficit. A game which saw many lead changes throughout the initial 45 minutes of play ended Rochester's favor, as the Knighthawks eventually outscored Las Vegas 7-5 in the second half after the teams entered halftime tied at 7.

With both squads having produced matching 5-13 records en route to claiming the final two spots during last year's year-end regular season standings, each group of men understand they have plenty of room and talent around to ensure they make a fiercer push for the playoffs this time around. However, that's going to take a total team effort in all three phases of the game for teams who wish to earn victories in the league's current parity-ridden landscape. That same sentiment 100% applies to Friday night's showcase inside Lee's Family Forum as the Desert Dogs and Mammoth make NLL history as the first two teams to duke it out inside the new venue.

Knowing the Mammoth pieced together a 1-8 road record last season, the worst single-season away record in Colorado Mammoth history, means the team will look to start this year's road slate on a good note. It's always more fun scoring, and stopping, goals inside the LOUD HOUSE. But if the team wants to grind its way back to a third NLL Finals appearance in what would be four seasons, they'll need to secure some sincere wins away from the comfortable confines of Ball Arena. That task starts Friday, with this year's contest taking place in sunny Henderson, Nevada. Players and fans alike will be a bit farther away from the strip than years past. Which surely can't hurt Colorado's odds of getting a good nights sleep this time around.

The biggest key for the Mammoth this weekend largely revolves around the team coming out and lighting up the scoreboard early and often. After managing just one goal through the first 30 minutes of the team's Week 1 win over the Vancouver Warriors, it's ever-apparent the team needs to elevate energy levels in the O-zone. Whether that starts in warmups or the first shift, it needs to happen for Ryan Lee and company sooner rather than later. Lee, who used a late-game penalty shot to get on the board, managed a goal during his first on-turf action in nearly 18 months. However, that was the All-Pro's only point in the game as he ramped up activity and turf time as the game progressed.

Thankfully fellow righties in Connor Kelly (who recorded his 100th career goal last weekend among his team-leading seven points: 4g, 3a) and Zed Williams (who not only embarrassed a grown man who took a cheap shot at Mammoth captain Robert Hope, but managed a welcomed four-point (3g, 1a) game of his own) stepped up as Lee and Tyson Gibson played a bit of complimentary roles. Lee is, and will remain, the team's quarterback, so fans can keep an eye on No. 16 to get involved more and more as the season continues. Gibson's production, and each of his three right-handed professionals, will likely ebb and flow over the course of the campaign, as there's truly only one ball on the turf in comparison to any of the team's Top 8 talented and very capable forwards.

Lefties Eli McLaughlin (0g, 3a) and Will Malcom (0g, 4a) were both held without goals but remained active in the helper game, serving as quality contributors while also likely appearing at the top of Vancouver's "contain" list, often seeing some extra bodies or eyes throughout the night. Then again, that's how guys like Thomas Vela and company were allotted some additional free spacing and corresponding shot opportunities. Seeing Vela net three points (2g, 1a) during just his eighth game suiting up for Colorado was certainly a good sign. With Connor Robinson deemed a healthy scratch during the opener, the Mammoth seemingly have some additional firepower waiting in the wings. How General Manager Brad Self, Head Coach Pat Coyle and friends decide to deploy said Top 8 offensive options will continue to be an interesting bit for fans to keep an eye on. At the end of the day, this is one of the most resilient groups in the league, thanks in part to the team's ever-stalwart defensive unit. That said, Las Vegas has plenty of scoring potential, evident after seeing the white and black unit record 12 goals during its first outing of the year last weekend.

That charge is centered around young forward Jack Hannah, who paced the Desert Dogs in the team's Week 1 close call against Rochester. Racking up six points (4g, 2a), including four nice tallies, he needed a little time to warm up before eventually doubling down in the second quarter and following it up with strikes in the third and fourth periods, respectively. Film shows he's more confident and capable than ever. His 16 shots on goal show he's been given the green light to shoot and keep shooting. Which makes sense with fellow youngster and scoring extraordinaire Jonathan Donville in town these days, too. Fresh off a productive 79-point (27g, 52a) season with Panther City Lacrosse Club last year, he's been known as quite the attention-earner despite his finessing ability to slip and sneak the ball into the tightest of windows. He's a distributer who can also score, which makes him even more of a weapon knowing Hannah is always waiting to receive a pass and throw it on net. Tying Hannah with a squad-high six points (0g, 6a) in Week 1, he resumed his dish-forward discipline, warming up as the game went on, just like Hannah. Veterans Casey Jackson (2g, 2a), Kyle Killen (2g, 1a), Shane Simpson (2g, 0a), Jacob Ruest (1g, 1a) and Brandon Goodwin (1g, 0a) rounded out scoring efforts for Las Vegas during their season-opening loss.

Defensively, this squad is a bit of a puzzle, as several of the team's regulars are listed as transition players. Which is not a lie one bit, as the likes of Jacob Ruest and friends have regularly appeared on both sides of the floor for the Desert Dogs. They've got a fair mix of veteran and youthful defensemen representing the back-enders, no doubt. But after surrendering 14 goals to a team which didn't qualify for the postseason last season, they'll look to tighten up those efforts knowing Colorado's loaded offensive personnel is heading their way. At the same time, almost all of their D guys are able and willing to spark a transition effort, which very much explains why the team is only listing four guys as true "defensemen." Connor Kirst paced the team with 11 loose ball recoveries in Week 1, while Ruest, Josh Jackson, Adam Poitras and James Barclay each managed one caused turnover against Rochester. They're sincere and still figuring it out at the same time, an area Colorado will look to exploit Friday.

When it comes to goaltending, fans will recognize netminder Nate Faccin on the team's Active Roster, who spent the past three years with Colorado on the team's Practice Player List, flanking veterans Dillon Ward and Tyler Carlson. However, with the Mammoth selecting goaltenders Nathan Whittom and Ethan Robertson in the second and fourth rounds of the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, respectively, he was left the odd man out, now suiting up for a regional rival. While the burgundy boys very much hope Faccin can go on to develop his own successful career, he's likely serving as the backup during the Week 2 showcase. And if he was in net, they'd be giving their all against a former brother and teammate. The reality lends itself to Landon Kells getting the starting nod once again after recording a whopping 58 saves (on 72 shots against) during the Team's Week 1 14-12 decision. Which is A LOT of shots to turn away. Bringing a quality .806 save percentage despite the heavy workload last weekend, the kid has flashed over his first two years with the Desert Dogs but hasn't yet taken the leap the team needs if they are to make a run. Staring down Dillon Ward on the other end of the turf will surely get the youngster wanting to put on a show. And with Colorado's loaded goal-scoring unit rolling into the town, he'd be wise to do just that.

It's only Week 2, for sure. So, we won't call it a "must win" for Las Vegas. However, knowing how much General Manager Shawn Williams, Assistant General Manager Cody Moll and the team's coaching staff value a winning, championship-caliber culture, the Desert Dogs will be doing all they can to ensure they greet their Home Opener fans with their first win of the season. Bringing some red-hot momentum into the contest after lighting Vancouver up throughout the second half, a surging Mammoth unit may recognize some familiar faces on the floor Friday. But we can guarantee they won't be holding anything back.

Mammoth games can be viewed on Altitude TV and streamed live via ESPN+ and NLL+. Friday's Dec. 6 showdown against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs can be viewed on Altitude TV and streamed live on ESPN+ and NLL+.

Limited tickets for Colorado's Beach Night at the LOUD HOUSE matchup against the Halifax Thunderbirds Dec. 21 at Ball Arena remain available.

