Bandits Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule

December 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team's broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season. All 18 games will be broadcast on linear television in Western New York.

Starting this Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., 17 of Buffalo's 18 games will air on CW23. In addition to the games on CW23, Buffalo's home opener versus the Rochester Knighthawks on Dec. 28, 2024, will air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m.

Every Bandits game for the 2024-25 season can also be streamed on ESPN+ in the U.S. and TSN+ in Canada.

The full schedule is listed below.

DATE TEAMS EASTERN Streaming Radio Local TV National TV

Sat. Dec. 7 BUF @ RCH 7:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Fri. Dec. 13 BUF @ OTT 7:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23 TSN

Sat. Dec. 28 RCH @ BUF 6:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM ESPN2

Fri. Jan. 10 TOR @ BUF 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23 TSN

Sat. Jan. 18 PHL @ BUF 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Feb. 1 ALB @ BUF 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Fri. Feb. 14 BUF @ TOR 7:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23 TSN

Sat. Feb. 15 SD @ BUF 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Feb. 22 BUF @ SD 10:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Mar. 1 BUF @ SSK 8:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Mar. 8 CGY @ BUF 6:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23 TSN

Sat. Mar. 15 BUF @ CGY 9:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Fri. Mar. 21 LV @ BUF 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Mar. 22 BUF @ ALB 7:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Mar. 29 VAN @ BUF 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Apr. 5 BUF @ COL 9:00PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Apr. 12 HFX @ BUF 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

Sat. Apr. 19 BUF @ GRG 7:30PM ESPN+, TSN+ 1520 AM CW23

