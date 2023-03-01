Half Priced Beer on Friday March 3rd

March 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







With just 8 regular season home games remaining, The Danbury Hat Tricks are in hot pursuit of the Empire Division Championship.

Danbury also sits just 2 points behind Columbus for 1st Place position in the overall league.

Come on out to support your Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday, March 3! We need your support to help push us over the top!

As a thank you to our loyal fans, all beer and seltzers will be 50% off between 6:00pm and puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023

Half Priced Beer on Friday March 3rd - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.