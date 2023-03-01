Ford, Rowe Earn League's Top Honors for February

WINSTON-SALEM, NC-

Gus Ford and Lucas Rowe have been lighting up lamps and running scoresheets out of ink all month long. The league took notice, and handed the duo top offensive honors for February.

Gus Ford was named the FPHL's Player of the Month for February. In 10 games over the course of the month, Ford collected six goals and 13 assists. Ford recorded 6 multi-point outings during the month, the first coming February 4th at Watertown.

His 19 points helped him break his own single-season franchise points record set last year. Ford has already shattered his previous record of 84 in half the time, now sitting at 88 points with two months to go in the regular season.

Ford's finest February performance came on February 15th at the Mississippi Sea Wolves, notching a pair of goals along with two assists.

Not to be outdone, Lucas Rowe's red-hot play earned him the honor of being named the FPHL's Rookie of the Month for February. Rowe racked up 4 goals and 7 assists in 8 games over the course of the month.

Of Rowe's three multi-point outings in February, his finest game came on February 18th at the Sea Wolves. His goal and two assists helped Carolina complete a clean sweep of Mississippi that weekend.

