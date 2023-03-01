FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Power Past Black Bears 6-4

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - Yaroslav Yevdokimov's fifth hat trick of the season led the (10-26-4) Mississippi Sea Wolves to victory on Wednesday night as they overcame the (26-12-3) Binghamton Black Bears 6-4 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Yevdokimov made moves right out of the gates and scored the first goal of the night 48 seconds into the game. It proved to be the lone goal of the first period. Yianni Liarakos's assist extended his point streak to 14 games while Kyle Russell jumped in as the secondary helper.

The Sea Wolves provided another early-period goal in the second, this time from Ethan BuschAnderson who blasted his second of the season past Jeremie Forget for a 2-0 Mississippi lead at the 1:45 mark.

The first Black Bears goal of the night came on the power play after Cam Yarwood scored on a pass up front from Chad Lopez. Yarwood went on to strike again to tie the game at two apiece 3:31 into the final stanza.

From there, both teams engaged in a flurry of goals. Jeff Eppright gave Mississippi another edge before Bret Parker and Geno DiAngelo partnered up for the Black Bears' first lead of the game at 4-3.

Mississippi thrived in the face of adversity, beginning with a Jackson Bond unassisted wraparound goal. Yevdokimov then took it the length of the way, scoring his game-winner with 4:48 remaining in regulation before firing home his empty-net goal to secure his hat trick and the 6-4 Sea Wolves win.

Mississippi goaltender Anthony D'Aloisio thrived in net, stopping 53 shots before celebrating his first career professional win. It was his second start with the Sea Wolves.

The Sea Wolves are back at home this Friday, March 3 when the Watertown Wolves travel to Biloxi for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

