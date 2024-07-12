Hailstorm Looking to Bounce Back in Knoxville

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

WINDSOR, Colo. - After a pair of disappointing results on their home turf, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC will hit the road and look to right the ship when they travel to face One Knoxville SC on Saturday.

Hailstorm closed a stretch of three home matches in eight days with a 2-2 draw against Central Valley Fuego FC on July 3 and a 1-0 loss to Charlotte Independence on July 6.

"In the Charlotte game, I don't even know if we got into third gear," Hailstorm head coach Éamon Zayed said. "Although it wasn't our best game, when you look back at it, and I always do, did we deserve to lose? No."

Saturday's match will be the third meeting this season between Hailstorm and Knoxville, with Northern Colorado having won each of the first two. They earned a 2-1 win at home in league play on June 17 and took home a 5-1 victory in USL Jägermeister Cup action on their last road trip to Knoxville on May 11.

Forward Bruno Rendon has scored three times in two matches against One Knox this season.

"Third game in eight weeks against Knoxville means they're going to be out for blood and they're going to change things to try and stop us," Zayed said.

Stopping Hailstorm, however, has not been Knoxville's forte in their two seasons in USL League One, as Northern Colorado has outscored them 13-5 in the teams' five meetings. Hailstorm will look to extend that advantage when the teams face off at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Regal Stadium in Knoxville. The match can be streamed live on ESPN+.

