Get to Know Your Opponent: Union Omaha

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville faces long-time rivals, Union Omaha, for their first match back following the July 4th bye week. Both clubs sit at first and second, respectively, among their USL League One counterparts in the regular season standings. Key players like Lyam MacKinnon and Leo Castro are expected to play pivotal roles in breaking down Union Omaha's defense and securing crucial goals. With a strong home record this season, Greenville will aim to assert their dominance early and dictate the pace of the game.

However, the Nebraska side has two matches in hand over Greenville with some points and bragging rights up for grabs this weekend. Omaha's ability to perform under pressure and deliver results on the road will be tested against a well-organized Greenville side. With both teams vying for a crucial win to bolster their league position, fans can expect an intense and closely contested encounter. Saturday's Stars and Stripes Bash is presented by hummel North America.

Player to Watch

Pedro Dolabella- The Brazilian midfielder combines technical skill with a keen tactical awareness, making him a crucial link between defense and attack. Dolabella's vision and passing accuracy enable him to orchestrate play and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, his work rate and ability to cover ground make him a key defensive asset, often breaking up opposition plays and initiating counter-attacks.

Blake Malone- As a center-back, Malone combines physical strength with excellent positioning, making him a formidable barrier against opposing attackers. His composure under pressure and ability to read the game allow him to intercept passes and thwart dangerous plays effectively. Malone's leadership and communication skills are vital in organizing the backline, ensuring a cohesive defensive unit.

What to Know Before You Go

Touch-a-Truck near the Ticket Box

Special recognitions pre-match

Upstate Granite's American Flag presentation

Joe Everson to sing the National Anthem

Letters to soldiers on the concourse with Upstate Warriors Solution

Lunar Kit sale for $55

Match #12 Info- Greenville Triumph (GVL) vs Union Omaha (OMA)

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Paladin Stadium, 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC 29613

Theme: Stars & Stripes Bash

