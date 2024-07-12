Greenville Pro Soccer Deepens Ownership Group with Addition of Three Industry Veterans

July 12, 2024

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







(Greenville, South Carolina) - Greenville Pro Soccer is proud to announce the addition of three industry veterans to its ownership team. Rick Pennell, part-owner and president/CEO of Metromont Corporation; Wallace Cheves, founder of Skyboat Gaming; and Jim Casey, co-head of Global Investment Banking at JP Morgan, join the group that operates the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty soccer teams.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Pennell worked his way up through the ranks of the company founded by his grandfather that now has more than 1,500 associates and six manufacturing facilities in four states.

A Greenville native and Wofford College graduate, Cheves brings a wealth of experience across various industries including real estate, beverage and gaming. Cheves is recently credited with developing Two Kings Casino for the Catawba Indian Nation in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Cheves currently serves on multiple boards and is principal of Cheves Capital.

Casey, an avid sports fan with a deep understanding of the economic dynamics of professional soccer in Europe and the United States, currently co-runs JP Morgan's corporate debt businesses. Casey's career includes significant tenures at Drexel Burnham Lambert, Kidder, Peabody & Co., Paine Webber, and CS First Boston, bringing extensive financial expertise to the team. Casey previously made a significant donation to the Triumph and Liberty Foundation.

"We are thrilled to have Rick, Wallace and Jim join our team, and deeply appreciate the breadth of their knowledge, experience and business acumen," said Joe Erwin, chairman and owner of the Greenville Triumph SC. "Their addition marks a significant step forward and reinforces the team's commitment to excellence both on and off the field."

In addition to Erwin, the other owners of Greenville Pro Soccer are his wife, Gretchen Erwin, as well as William M. Webster IV, Doug Erwin and Shannon Wilbanks.

