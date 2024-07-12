Chattanooga Faces Richmond in First of Back to Backs at Home

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







This Saturday, July 13th The Chattanooga Red Wolves will host the Richmond Kickers at 7:30pm.

Fans at this weekend's match can enjoy special pricing on Miller High Life and Coors Banquet for $2 Beer Night. Retired kits will also be on sale for 50% off from 6:30 p.m. to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. There will also be pregame trivia hosted by Scenic Community Credit Union with prizes in addition to a meet and greet with US Olympian and UTC graduate, Olivia Reeves.

This will be Chattanooga's second match against Richmond this season; the first took place on May 11th and resulted in a 1-0 victory for Chattanooga. Chattanooga looks to secure back-to-back wins on their home turf with their last at home victory being a 3-2 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC on June 22nd.

Chattanooga most recently played against Spokane Velocity FC, the newest club to join the league. Spokane would strike first in the 17th minute with a controversial goal from Masango Akale which appeared to be saved on the line by goalkeeper TJ Bush but was ultimately ruled a goal. Chattanooga proceeded to focus on defending in order to slow Spokane's momentum. In the 32nd minute, it would be Chattanooga's Mayele Malango to find the back of the net to make it an even 1-1, marking Chattanooga's 5th consecutive game with a goal. Spokane responded and took the lead once more with a goal scored by Luis Gil. During the second half, both sides traded shots. Chattanooga was looking to even the score, and had many opportunities, but were unable to capitalize. Spokane would be the team with the last attempt, but the shot was stopped by TJ Bush, resulting in a 2-1 win for Velocity.

Richmond Kickers last competed on July 3rd against Forward Madison FC, resulting in a 2-1 victory for the Kickers. The match began with the Kickers maintaining possession, taking multiple shots, and capitalizing on this momentum in the 22nd minute of the match, with a forced turnover that led to the goal by Richmond's Billhardt. The Kickers maintained their momentum throughout the second half, frustrating their opponent; however, Madison was able to even the score in the 90th minute with a goal by Juan Galindrez. Both teams itched to find the back of the net once more as the game entered stoppage time. It would be Richmond's Chandler O'Dwyer that secured a goal off of a header in the 11th minute of stoppage time, allowing Richmond to secure the 2-1 victory.

Chattanooga will remain home for their next match on July 16th against Charlotte Independence for the second meeting between the clubs this season and Taco Tuesday. Tickets for both matches are on sale now.

PLAYER AVAILABILITY

Chattanooga's roster returns to nearly full health this week excluding long term injuries and minutes restrictions. Ropapa Mensah and Pedro Hernandez will come off of the injured list. Both played minutes in the most recent game against Spokane, coming on as substitutes in the second half.

LEAGUE ONE SCORING STREAK EXTENDED TO FIVE MATCHES

Following Sunday's road match in Spokane and a goal from Mayele Malango, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have extended their scoring streak in League One competitions to five matches for the longest streak this season.

In that time dating back to the beginning of June, they have scored 11 goals with three against Greenville Triumph on June 2nd (Malango 14', Marsh 54', 57'); two against Union Omaha, June 5th (Watters 18', Marsh 89'); a brace in Charlotte on June 14th (Malango 1', 10'); three in a win at home over Tormenta (Malango 17', Roberts 63', Marsh 90'+1); and most recently in Spokane (Malango 32').

This is Chattanooga's longest goal streak since September 17th through October 15th of the 2023 season.

MALANGOALS LEAD TO NEW LEADING GOAL SCORER THIS SEASON

Mayele Malango now leads the stat sheet in goals scored for the Red Wolves this season with his fifth goal in League One competitions coming on Saturday against Spokane Velocity, passing Ropapa Mensah and Chevone Marsh who each have four. He currently sits in a five-way tie for third in the league's Golden Boot race.

Malango has also contributed goals in his last three league appearances with the goal in Spokane, a goal on June 22nd against South Georgia, and a brace in Charlotte on June 14th.

With Mensah nearing full health and Marsh not far behind in the race, the "triple-M" squad is looking to continue to be an offensive threat for the Red Wolves through the remainder of the season.

LUKIC LEADS LEAGUE IN ASSISTS

With an assist on Mayele Malango's goal in Spokane, Red Wolves midfielder Stefan Lukic became the league leader in assists with four so far this season. His previous assists in league competition came on April 13th against Central Valley, June 14th at Charlotte, and June 22nd against South Georgia, leading to a three-match streak of goal contributions in League One play.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 12, 2024

Chattanooga Faces Richmond in First of Back to Backs at Home - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.