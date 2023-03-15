Hailstorm and Owlz Flexible Ticket Packages Now Available

Planning to attend multiple Hailstorm or Owlz games this summer? The newly released Ice Pack and Z Pack ticket packages are what you are looking for!

How it works: Purchase a package of undated tickets to any 2023 regular season home game for one low price. Use all at once for a group, or use to attend several games as an individual...it's up to you! The Ice Pack and Z Pack punch card option is the perfect way to enjoy several games this summer, on your schedule.

Vouchers redeemable at the box office and are subject to availability.

Northern Colorado Hailstorm

16 Home Games at Future Legends

$100 - Attend 5 games, Get 1 free

Sections 10-14

Kick Off: May 27th

Hailstorm Season Schedule

Purchase Ice Pack

NoCo Owlz

48 Home Games at Future Legends

$125 - Attend 10 games, Get 2 free

Sections 1-4, 10-14

First Pitch: May 23rd

Owlz Season Schedule

Purchase Z Pack

* Ice pack and Z pack ticket pricing does not include tax and processing fees. For direct communication and assistance, please call our ticket office directly at 970-233-3630 or email us at tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com.

Single game tickets will be released March 31st.

Season tickets are still available! Email tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com for inquiries.

Purchase Season Tickets

Our team is looking forward to starting the NoCo Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm seasons at Future Legends Field early this summer, and preparing for FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium to be ready this coming fall. The capacity of Future Legends Field is 2,100 and each section is General Admission within price groups.

