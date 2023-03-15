Recapping a Week of Roster Moves

It's been busy.

As it has been this whole offseason for the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The last week saw a flurry of moves which continues up to today with the announcement of a re-signing. Let's get you up to speed with everything that's happened.

Wednesday, March 8

Two pitchers were signed for the 2023 season, RHP Marvin Guzman and LHP Elvis Contreras. Guzman, the son for former MLB pitcher Juan Guzman, spent the last two years of his college career at Lynn University, the same college that 2022 Vibes Nathan Draves, Greyson Fletcher and Joe Encarnacion (more on him later) attended. Contreras spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays organization at the Dominican Summer League and Florida Complex League levels. Altogether he put up a 7-4 record with a 2.50 ERA in 26 games.

Friday, March 10

Last Friday saw a trio of moves, bringing in three more pitchers to the roster The Vibes signed RHP Matt Taylor and RHP Conner Woods to contracts for 2023. Taylor is a former University of Kansas reliever who made his pro debut last season with short stints with two Frontier League teams. Less of cups of coffee and more of shots of espresso. Woods spent five years at UNLV and pitched in the MLB Draft League with Frederick in 2022.

The third move was a trade with the Ogden Raptors for closer Jackson Lancaster in exchange for future considerations. Few pitchers had better seasons in the Pioneer League last year than Lancaster who, after joining the Raptors post-college season, carried a 1.03 ERA through 25 games with 12 saves.

Monday, March 13

Then for the first time this offseason, the Vibes sent players out. Rocky Mountain struck a deal to send RHP Dusty Baird and LHP Armando Valle to the Idaho Falls Chukars in exchange for future considerations. The club extended its thanks to both players for their dedication and hard work last season and wished them success in the future. The Vibes will make a visit to Idaho Falls in June, so we'll look forward to seeing Dusty and Armando there.

Wednesday, March 15

And today the Vibes announced the return of SS Joe Encarnacion. Last year in his pro debut, he hit .260/3/19 over 39 games and played outstanding defense at short.

The Vibes now have 31 players signed who will compete for a spot on the team at the upcoming spring training in May.

If you'd like to adopt one of these or any of our players, the club is looking for host families for the upcoming season. You can email me for more info at tpetersen@vibesbaseball.com. Not only will you get money and tickets for participating but you'll get the joy of helping a young ballplayer continue their career in this great city.

