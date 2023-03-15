Season Two Ticket Sales Strong

March 15, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







Thanks to the fans and businesses of Flathead Valley, season ticket and partial plan sales are going strong for the Range Riders 2023 season, and there are only 20 seats left in the Dugout Club.

"We have spent a lot of time listening to feedback and working to create premium areas inside Flathead Field." said Ayron Sequeira, EVP of Business Operations for the ballpark. "Overall, season ticket memberships and partial plans have been well received, and we're incredibly grateful to the people and businesses of Flathead Valley who have chosen to support the team. We have a lot of exciting new features for season two."

The Dugout Club is comprised of rows 1-3 in sections 100-104. Benefits for Season Ticket Members in the Dugout Club include mobile ordering, in-seat service, and access to two newly developed areas inside Flathead Field. Dugout Club members also receive all season ticket member benefits including, a gift from the team, exclusive season ticket member events, discount days in the Mercantile and more. To learn more about Range Riders season tickets call 406.519.4115.

Single game tickets go on sale the first week of April.

