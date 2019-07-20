Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

July 20, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Hagerstown continues their four-game set with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at 6:05 p.m. RHP Joan Adon (7-3, 4.48 ERA) toes the rubber for Hagerstown, while Hickory offers righty Cole Winn (1-3, 5.50 ERA).

UPSHAW CAPS OFF FOUR-HIT NIGHT WITH WALK-OFF SINGLE: Armond Upshaw played hero, with a four-hit performance, ending with a walk-off single to score Cole Daily and pull the Suns to victory 9-8 over the Crawdads Friday night at Municipal Stadium. Upshaw finished the evening driving in four RBI for the second time this season, leading the charge on the Suns' 17-hit evening. Ryan Williamson was trying to hold on to a 7-6 lead in the ninth, but the Crawdads (61-33, 20-8) but together three consecutive singles with one away. The third one off the bat of Jonathan Ornelas tied the game. The next batter was Josh Jung, and his RBI groundout scored Matt Whatley and gave Hickory an 8-7 lead. Christian Vann (W, 2-1) came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth and retired Melvin Novoa to keep the Suns (41-57, 11-17) within one.

FINDING THE 'CLUFF' GENE: Hagerstown's last two extra inning games have come against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and both have ended in similar fashion. The Suns won and the bat to score the winning run, one at home and one on the road, has been shortstop Jackson Cluff. Prior to the second half--when Cluff joined the team, the Suns were 1-7 in extra inning contests, but have now won back-to-back contests in extras. The BYU-product also launched his first professional homer in the second inning Monday's game.

IN THE VANN, AWAY FROM HOME: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 12 runners in 11 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (92%) on the basepaths. On average, Suns relievers strand 65% of inherited runners, the next-closest mark to Vann came from Aaron Fletcher, who stranded five of six inherited runners. Earlier this week, Fletcher, another lefty, made his Eastern-League debut with the Harrisburg Senators.

MULTI-BAG MENDOZA: Hagerstown's first baseman hit his sixth double in 15 games Thursday. To put that in perpective, Justin Connell has the second-most doubles on the team this season, slashing 16 in 79 games. If Drew Mendoza were to maintain this clip for that period of time, he would hit 32 doubles in just under 80 games, which would give him the most doubles on the Suns. The Florida State-product now has a .403 on-base percentage to compliment his 22 total bases in 15 games. If that weren't enough, he is also riding his second six-game hitting streak of the season. Including his two, the Suns have just 11 hitting streaks that have spanned six games or more this season.

DRIVING IN DROVES: Armond Upshaw drove home four RBI last night, the second time he has had four or more RBI this season. The rest of the Suns roster has combined for four-such games this season.

THROWING HIGH HEAT: Thursday, Angel Guillen fanned five batters, good for his third-most of the season. The righty has wrung up 16 hitters in 13.2 innings in July. The Venezuelan now has 66 strikeouts this season, which is the highest of any Suns reliever and the sixth-most amongst any Suns pitcher.

PEGGING PEGUERO: Last night Francys Peguero gave up a career-high eight runs in five innings of work, increasing his total to 11 runs in 10 innings in the month of July (since coming off the injured list). Despite the tough stretch, the righty still maintains the lowest ERA on the team (2.95).

