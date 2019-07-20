Righty Daniel Bies Called up to High-A Tampa

CHARLESTON, S.C. - One of Charleston's more dominant bullpen arms received his callup, as right-hander Daniel Bies has been promoted to the High-A Tampa Tarpons as announced by the New York Yankees Saturday afternoon.

Bies served many different roles in his 17 total appearances with Charleston, beginning the season in the bullpen and making three relief appearances before moving to the starting rotation on April 25. The Woodinville, Washington native served as a sort of swiss army knife for the RiverDogs to start off his second professional season. He got off to a slow start out of the 'pen, allowing 12 runs in 11 2/3 innings before getting his year back on track as a starter. In his six starts between April 25 and June 4, Bies threw 33 frames and allowed just 11 runs, five of which came in his last start, striking out 35 hitters against just four walks.

The 6'8" righty returned to the bullpen for the remainder of his stint in Charleston, appearing in relief eight more times between June 11 to July 15. In that span, Bies contributed 24 2/3 innings, allowing just three runs on 13 hits. He struck out 26 hitters and issued five walks. In completing his 'utility role,' he also nailed down all four of his save opportunities, a mark that led the club at the time of his callup.

Bies became the third RiverDog hurler to be promoted to the Tarpons, joining Jio Orozco and Shawn Semple. Orozco has made eight starts for Tampa since being called up on June 2, and has posted a 3.67 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings. Semple has returned to the rotation, with 12 starts under his belt and a 3.90 ERA for the Tarpons since the beginning of May.

Taking Bies' place on the active roster is southpaw Tim Hardy, who was signed by the Yankees this past April after spending the last two seasons in the Houston Astros organization. Hardy had appeared in seven games with the Staten Island Yankees prior to his callup to Charleston, pitching 12 scoreless innings spanning seven relief appearances and allowing just two walks and a hit-batsman.

Also announced by the Yankees, catcher and former first-round pick Anthony Seigler has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List after appearing to take a foul tip off his knee July 19. Ryan Lidge has been called up from Staten Island to replace the injured backstop.

