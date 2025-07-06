Habaneros Slumping
July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)
Mankato Habaneros News Release
Honeybees defeat the Habaneros 6-2.
Indigo Fish (Winona State University) starts the 1st inning with an RBI single to put the Habaneros on the board first. Habaneros move around a couple more runners with an Alexis Michon RBI. 2-0 Habaneros.
Gabby Mike (Liberty University) is in the circle once again for the Habaneros. Her first inning of work is solid, allowing one hit and zero runs. 2-0 Habaneros.
Nothing generated for the Habaneros at the top of the 2nd. 2-0 Habaneros.
Honeybees find success in the bottom of the 2nd off of Gabby Mike. 3 runs on 2 hits and a walk. Makenna Alexander hits a 3-run home run. 3-2 Honeybees.
Indigo Fish starts the inning with her second hit of the day , but the Habaneros roll into an inning ending double play to keep the score 3-2 Honeybees after the top of the 3rd.
Gabby Mike recovers nicely and responds with a 1,2,3 inning. Mike has been pitching very well for the Habaneros, but the offense has been failing to give her any run support. 3-2 Honeybees
Speaking of bad run support the Habaneros go 1,2,3 in the top of the 4th. 3-2 Honeybees.
Gabby Mike would record two outs until being pulled for Alexis Michon. 2runs on 2 hits for the Honeybees as they extend the lead to 3 runs. 5-2 Honeybees
1,2,3 for the Habaneros again. 5-2 Honeybees
In the bottom of the 5th, the Honeybees tack on one more run. Olivia Lenzen with a SAC Fly RBI to drive the run in. 6-2 Honeybees.
Alexis Michon gets a hit for the Habaneros, but cant get anything across in the top of the 6th. 6-2 Honeybees.
