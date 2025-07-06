4 Game Skid for the Habaneros

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros pitcher Sailor Hall

Honeybees defeat Habaneros 3-1.

Habaneros look to bounce back today after a rough team effort in yesterday's loss to Minot. They start the 1st inning going 1,2,3. 0-0

Sailor Hall (Pitt State) starts in the circle for the Habaneros. She walks two in her first inning, but gets out with no runs allowed. 0-0

Habaneros get one on via a hit by pitch, but don't produce anything else. 0-0

Taylor Chillingworth hits a Solo home run to put the Honeybees in front in the bottom of the 2nd. 1-0 Honeybees.

The Habaneros will go hitless until the 5th inning.

Bella Cimino hits a solo homerun for the Honeybees and extend the lead to 2-0. The star of the show tonight was the Honeybees pitcher Julianna Verni (Syracuse University) who went CG 7.0 IP, 2H, 1ER, 11K, 2BB. She mowed down the Habaneros all night and there was never an answer.

Honeybees and Habs each tack on one more and thats your final score 3-1.

