Kendall Weik Shuts Down La Crosse Steam in Madison Night Mares Victory

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







La Crosse, WI - Early offense and dominant pitching led the Madison Night Mares (16-5) to a 3-1 victory over the La Crosse Steam (7-13) 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

In the top of the first inning, Emma Kavanagh (University of Arizona) smashed a two-run double to give the Night Mares a 2-0 advantage. The Night Mares added to their lead in the second when Addison Blomberg (University of Wisconsin) doubled and later came around to score on an error, extending the lead to 3-0.

The Night Mares' offense cooled off, but their lead remained intact thanks to a stellar performance from Kendall Weik (Morgan State University), who shut out the Steam through the first six innings.

La Crosse finally scored a run in the seventh. Calli Janik (Mount Mercy University) cut the lead to 3-1 with an RBI groundout. But Weik was able to get Rachel Mori (University of North Carolina at Pembroke) to fly out to end the game, and the Night Mares won 3-1.

Weik earned the win in the circle, lowering her season ERA to 3.50. Tatum Dunlavy (Concordia University-St. Paul) was charged with the loss for the Steam. With the win, the Night Mares extend their first place lead to four and a half games.

The road trip continues for the Night Mares on Monday night, as the team heads to Mankato to face the Habaneros. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Wednesday to face the La Crosse Steam at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.