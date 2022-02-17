Gwinnett Stripers Announce Slate of College, High School Games

February 17, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today the schedule of college and high school baseball games to be hosted at Coolray Field in 2022.

The Stripers will host five college baseball games in all, including:

Atlanta Braves Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic, presented by Truist (February 25-27):

The second annual HBCU Baseball Classic is a three-game weekend series between Grambling State University and Florida A&M University. Coolray Field hosted the inaugural series between the GSU Tigers and FAMU Rattlers in March 2021, designed to highlight baseball programs at historically black colleges and universities in the Southeast.

The series opens on Friday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m., continues Saturday, February 26 at 3:00 p.m., and concludes Sunday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m. The game on February 26 will include a visit from the Braves World Champions Trophy Tour presented by Truist.

Tickets for all three HBCU Baseball Classic games are on sale now.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta 2022 Spring Classic for Kids (March 6):

Georgia Tech hosts the University of Georgia for the 19th Annual Spring Classic for Kids on Sunday, March 6. It is the second meeting between the two in-state rivals at Coolray Field, the first since March 1, 2020.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. and the game begins at 2:00 p.m. The festivities will include an appearance from the 2021 World Series Trophy and Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets are on sale now.

Georgia State University vs. the University of Georgia (March 22):

NCAA Division I baseball returns to the home of the Stripers on Tuesday, March 22. This time, it's Georgia State University hosting the University of Georgia. It will be the first time the Panthers and Bulldogs have faced off at Coolray Field.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and the game begins at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

In addition to collegiate action, the Stripers will also host the following high school games:

Athens Christian School vs. Stony Brook (NY) School (March 2)

Lanier High School vs. Landmark Christian School (March 19)

2022 Georgia High School Association Baseball State Championships (May 24-26):

For the second year in a row, GHSA state titles will be on the line as Coolray Field hosts best-of-three championship series in two different classifications.

The Gwinnett Stripers' 2022 season is not affected by the current lockout of Major League Baseball and will go on as scheduled. Gwinnett begins the year on Tuesday, April 5 at Memphis before returning to Coolray Field for Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers 2022 home games will go on sale to the public on Sunday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Memberships, Luxury Suites, Group Outings, and more are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.