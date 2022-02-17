Promo-Packed Calendar Features Series of Marvel Nights

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats today announced their promotional calendar for the upcoming 2022 baseball season. This year's promo slate is highlighted by several exciting theme nights with Louisville Mashers, "Defenders of the Diamond" Marvel Games and Star Wars nights, diversity outreach games with Copa de la Diversión and The Nine, and a celebration of the team's 40th anniversary/Redbirds Night.

Below is an outline of the Bats' primary promotions for the upcoming season:

THEME NIGHTS

40th Anniversary/Redbirds Night (June 10-11)

Louisville Mashers Nights (June 24, Sept. 4)

Star Wars Night (June 25)

Nickelodeon Night (July 30)

Trading Card Night (Sept. 10)

SPECIAL POSTGAME FIREWORKS SHOWS

Thunder Day at Louisville Slugger Field (April 23)

Memorial Day Eve (May 29)

Fourth of July (July 4)

OUTREACH NIGHTS

Copa de la Diversión (May 28, July 28, Sept. 20)

The Nine (Sept. 2)

GIVEAWAYS

Derby Glass (April 22)

Cardinal Stadium Replica (June 10-11)

40th Anniversary/Redbirds Nesting Doll (July 22)

Mashers Flask (Sept. 4)

Team Card Set (Sept. 10)

ENTERTAINMENT ACTS

Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team (May 29)

Tyler the Amazing Balancing Act (Sept. 10)

WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

$1 Menu Tuesdays (Presented by Pepsi and Meijer; hot dogs, popcorn, chips and Pepsi each available for $1)

Senior Day, Wine Slushy Wednesday (Presented by Humana, Old 502 Winery; Half price tickets for adults ages 65+, wine slushies $5)

Game-Time Happy Hour Thursdays (Presented by Miller Lite; $2 Domestic draft beer).

Friday Night Fireworks (Also family 4-pack ticket special, thanks to Republic Bank, $5 Number JUAN Tequila cocktails and frozen drinks)

Party at the Park Saturdays (Craft beer specials)

Sunday Kids Day (Presented by Meijer and YMCA; Free kid's meal thanks to Pepsi and Meijer, postgame kids run the bases)

The Bats will host 75 home games during the 2022 season. CLICK HERE for the complete promotional calendar and CLICK HERE to view the complete 2022 schedule. Please note, the promotional schedule is subject to change.

TICKET MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW

The Louisville Bats open the 2022 baseball season with a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, April 5 vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. Visit batsbaseball.com for additional information.

