Job Fair February 26 at Slugger Field

The Louisville Bats are hosting a job fair for game-day positions for the 2022 baseball season! Earn some extra cash or pick up College credit while spending your summer at the ballpark with our exciting game-day opportunities!

The job fair will be hosted at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Hall of Fame. Hiring managers for available positions will be on-site for the event and are looking for qualified candidates to work across a variety of positions this summer.

The available positions include but are not limited to:

Bat Boys

Ushers

Game-Day Promo Team (Pepsi Squad)

Concessions positions with Centerplate

