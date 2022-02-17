Job Fair February 26 at Slugger Field
February 17, 2022 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats are hosting a job fair for game-day positions for the 2022 baseball season! Earn some extra cash or pick up College credit while spending your summer at the ballpark with our exciting game-day opportunities!
The job fair will be hosted at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Hall of Fame. Hiring managers for available positions will be on-site for the event and are looking for qualified candidates to work across a variety of positions this summer.
The available positions include but are not limited to:
Bat Boys
Ushers
Game-Day Promo Team (Pepsi Squad)
Concessions positions with Centerplate
