One Final Curtain Call, Saints to Retire Kevin Millar's Number 15 on August 13

February 17, 2022







ST. PAUL, MN - The last time Kevin Millar was at CHS Field he hit the most improbable home run in franchise history. There will be no at bat this time, but the organization plans to give Millar one more trip around the bases when they retire his number 15.

On August 13 the Saints are bringing back the man who started his baseball career with the organization in 1993. Millar's number 15 will be retired alongside the number five of former Saints player and coach, Wayne Terwilliger, and the number 22 of the all-time winningest Saints manager, George Tsamis.

In addition to the jersey retirement, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a special Kevin Millar bobblehead. It's a throwback to a 1993 photo in which Millar is wearing a pig nose while holding the first ever Saints four-legged mascot, The Saint. Fans who want to assure themselves of a bobblehead, plus a Saints hat, can purchase a specialty ticket package by going to saintsgroups.com and typing in the code: millar2022. The cost of the package is $20 and gets you an outfield reserved ticket plus the bobblehead or $23 for an infield reserved or Homeplate reserved ticket and the bobblehead.

After not being drafted, Millar signed with the Saints out of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas as a 25-year-old. In his first season with the Saints, Millar hit .260 with five home runs and 30 RBI in 63 games and won a Northern League Championship. That team had several former and future Major Leaguers including Leon Durham, Mike Mimbs, Eddie Oropesa, and Rey Ordóñez.

Millar was signed by the Florida Marlins towards the end of the 1993 season and reached the Major Leagues in 1998. He was with the Marlins until 2002 before joining the Boston Red Sox in 2003.

In 2004, Millar had the lead-off walk in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series with his team down three-games-to-none to the New York Yankees. That walk led to the tying run, in a game the Red Sox would win in the 12th. The Red Sox went on to win the ALCS and ended their 86-year World Series drought by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals.

Millar ended his tenure in Boston in 2005 and played for the Baltimore Orioles (2006-08) and the Toronto Blue Jays (2009). After being released by the Chicago Cubs out of Spring Training in 2010, Millar decided to end his career where it started, with the Saints. Millar played six games at the beginning of the 2010 season going 5-24 before calling it a career.

That was until June 24, 2017 when the Saints honored the 1993 team, highlighted by a Bill Murray/Millar bobblehead from based on a photo from that season, and Millar took one final at bat. In the second inning against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at CHS Field, Millar deposited a 1-0 pitch off of left-hander Zack Dodson, over the left field wall for a two-run home run, his sixth career homer in a Saints uniform and 270th of his career.

Single-game tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 26 beginning at 9:00 a.m. in person at the box office and 10:00 a.m. online and over the phone. Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 29 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 2, July 3, and September 4) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

The Saints will play their longest schedule in franchise history, a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Tuesday, April 5 and runs until Wednesday, September 28, a home date with Omaha. The Saints home opener is on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.

