Gwinnett Stripers and Chopper the Groundhog Announce Groundhog Day Celebration for February 2

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In honor of Chopper the Groundhog - the only groundhog mascot in professional sports - the Gwinnett Stripers are planning a full and festive day on Sunday, February 2 that includes the launch of single-game ticket sales for the first half of the 2025 season.

Chopper will begin the morning of February 2 in the grand tradition of other famous prognosticating groundhogs: waking from his off-season slumber at Coolray Field and predicting the timing of spring's arrival. His results will be broadcast on the Stripers' official YouTube channel at 9 a.m. ET.

Whether or not Chopper sees his shadow, all fans will be treated to special discounts.

If Chopper does not see his shadow (early spring), fans will receive:

22% off single-game tickets for Opening Day, presented by Georgia Power (Tuesday, April 1), Chopper Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola (Saturday, April 19), and Margaritaville Night (Friday, May 30) using the promo code "SPRING" at checkout (offer valid February 2-7).

22% off all headwear at the Stripers Online Team Store using the promo code "SPRING" at checkout (offer valid February 2-7).

If Chopper sees his shadow (six more weeks of winter), fans will receive:

22% off single-game tickets for Soundcheck Saturday Kickoff (Saturday, April 5), Star Wars Night (Saturday, May 3), and Marvel Super Hero™ Night (Friday, June 13) using the promo code "WINTER" at checkout (offer valid February 2-7).

22% off select outerwear at the Stripers Online Team Store using the promo code "WINTER" at checkout (offer valid February 2-7).

Starting at 9 a.m., Stripers' single-game tickets for the first half of the season (April 1-June 15) will be on sale online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

Following his prediction, Chopper will spread Groundhog Day cheer at gathering places across Gwinnett County, including:

12:00 p.m. - The Lawrenceville Lawn (210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046)

1:00 p.m. - The Forum Peachtree Corners (5155 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092)

2:00 p.m. - Duluth Town Green (3167 Main Street, Duluth, GA 30096)

3:00 p.m. - Suwanee Town Center (330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee, GA 30024)

4:00 p.m. - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (5039 W. Broad Street, Sugar Hill, GA 30518)

The 16th season of Gwinnett Stripers Baseball at Coolray Field begins with Opening Day, presented by Georgia Power, on Tuesday, April 1 at 4:05 p.m. vs. the Nashville Sounds. For the full 2025 schedule, ticket information, merchandise, and more, visit GoStripers.com.

