Minor League Baseball Collaborates with Stand Up To Cancer

January 28, 2025 - International League (IL) News Release







Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") today announced a new collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer (r) (SU2C), an organization that funds the development of new and promising cancer treatments to help patients today.

Founded in 2008, SU2C raises awareness and funds research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients. SU2C research dramatically accelerates the rate of new discoveries by connecting top scientists in unprecedented collaborations to create breakthroughs that lead to better cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, which helps save lives now. To date, more than 3,100 scientists from more than 210 institutions have participated in SU2C-funded research projects.

During the 2025 season, MiLB teams around the country will host a "Stand Up To Cancer" night where fans will have the opportunity to participate in the SU2C Placard Moment, during which players and fans pause to honor someone important to them who is impacted by cancer. This powerful moment has become a staple at Major League Baseball's All-Star Game and during the World Series. In addition, the 2025 Triple-A National Championship Game will also feature a SU2C Placard Moment.

"The funds raised by Stand Up To Cancer have helped researchers around the world in their efforts to cure cancer and Minor League Baseball is pleased to join them in the fight," said April Brown, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility and Diversity. "Everyone is impacted by cancer in some way, and our teams across the country are excited to help make an impact for this tremendous organization."

"For over 16 years, SU2C's founding donor, Major League Baseball, has been one of our biggest supporters in the critical need to fund cutting-edge cancer research," said Co-Founder of Stand Up To Cancer, Rusty Robertson. "It's exciting to see how our collaboration has evolved. We're thankful to MiLB for joining our efforts and supporting our iconic tradition, the Stand Up To Cancer Placard Moment. Because of the fans and MiLB's generosity, we can save more lives and keep pushing our important work forward."

With nearly 5,500 Americans being diagnosed with cancer every day, progress against one type of cancer is progress against all cancer. MiLB's generous annual donation will help SU2C continue to facilitate collaborations that move new therapies quickly from the laboratory to the patient. An integral part of SU2C's identity is its relationship with the media and entertainment communities, which help raise awareness and build broad public support for SU2C's mission.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.