Durham Bulls Announce Chrystal Rowe as Interim General Manager

January 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today that Tyler Parsons  has departed the organization to pursue a new opportunity. Chrystal Rowe, who is entering her third season with the Bulls, has been named Durham's Interim General Manager.

"I'm excited to continue working alongside our dedicated team to build on the rich tradition of excellence that defines the most iconic brand in Minor League Baseball," said Rowe. "The Durham Bulls represent more than just the game of baseball - we are about enriching our community and creating lasting memories for our fans."

"We are thrilled to announce Chrystal Rowe as the Interim General Manager of the Durham Bulls," said Mike Birling, Vice President of CBC Sports. "Chrystal has been an integral part of our organization, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to the team and our community. While we wish Tyler Parsons all the best in his new role and thank him for his contributions, we are confident that Chrystal will continue to build on the Bulls' legacy of excellence as we move forward."

Over her previous two seasons in the Bull City, Rowe served as the Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing, leading the organization's Ticketing, Marketing and Promotions efforts. During that tenure, the Bulls were named the Triple-A Organization of the Year by Minor League Baseball. Prior to her time in Durham, Rowe worked with the Carolina Panthers for 18 years, beginning in Ticket Operations before going on to serve in various sales and marketing roles en route to her promotion to Director of Ticketing. She is a native of North Carolina and alumnus of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

After beginning the 2025 campaign in Norfolk on Friday, March 28, the Bulls begin their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 1 with a six-game homestand versus the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Tickets for that game and all 2025 home contests will be available beginning on Thursday, January 30.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2025 season are now available, and can be purchased at Durham Bulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL. 

