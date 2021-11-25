Gulls Win Third Straight

The San Diego Gulls won 5-1 tonight over the San Jose Barracuda to extend their winning streak to a season high three games (3-0-0-0). The Gulls have earned points in five of their last six games (4-1-1-0) and seven of their last ten overall (6-3-1-0). San Diego's penalty kill negated a season high six opposition power plays (6/6) while going 2/3 on the man advantage.

Nikolas Brouillard extended his point streak into a fourth game (2-5=7), establishing a new career high, when he scored his third goal of the season at 5:42 of the first period. Brouillard leads all AHL defensemen in scoring during the month of November with 3-8=11 points. Among AHL leaders on the blueline, Brouillard ranks tied for seventh in goals (3), eighth in points (11) and plus/minus (+7), and ninth in assists (8).

Brayden Tracey recorded his first career multi-goal game and first three-point effort with 2-1=3 points, moving him into third in scoring among team leaders with 4-6=10 points.

Vincent Marleau scored his first AHL goal to earn his first point as a Gull. Morgan Adams-Moisan earned an assist on the play for his first point as a Gull.

Greg Pateryn scored his first goal of the season and first as a Gull on the power play at 12:13 of the second period.

Jacob Larsson collected a pair of assists for his first multi-point game of the season and stretched his assist and point streaks to a fourth game (0-5=5), matching a career high. Larsson now ranks third on the Gulls with seven assists.

Hunter Drew earned his second multi-assist and multi-point effort of the season (0-2=2), while Bryce Kindopp and Trevor Carrick also picked up helpers on the night.

Lukas Dostal stopped 23-of-24 shots for his second consecutive victory and improves to 4-3-0 on the season. Dostal is 3-1-0 in his last four starts with a 2.52 GAA and .912 SV%.

The San Diego Gulls will close out their four-game November series against the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego on Friday, Nov. 26 (5 p.m.) in the debut of San Diego's first alternate uniform in team history.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Vincent Marleau

On the play to setup his first AHL goal:

I saw Morgy (Adams-Moisan) kind of get the puck at the blueline and saw he had a three-on-one going to the net. He made a nice pass to Tracey, I just crashed the net and the puck was right there. Luckily, it went in. It felt so good to score my first goal.

On his goal celebration:

Actually, I don't even know what I did. I think I pointed to the sky, I have to check, but I was just so happy, you know? A lot of emotion, hard work put in and it finally paid off. Contributed to the team win and it's always fun to do that.

On the adversity he's faced this season:

Exactly, I wanted to come back. I had to take my time, obviously, not come in too quick, but it made me want to come back and it maybe made me a little bit more hungry. I want to play and be in the lineup every night so it feels good to be back.

On the secret to the team's recent success:

We're just playing as a team and playing simple. We're putting pucks deep and playing hard on the forecheck. That's it, that's our recipe and we've got to keep doing that and we'll have success.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On the secret to the team's recent success:

Well, it hasn't been perfect, but we try to climb with our style of play and had a really good start, became flat for a little bit, and then we like the way we respond end of the second period and then the third was exactly what you expect when a team is leading. It's been three games in a row where, with the lead, we seemed to manage it very well. For a young team, a lot of guys had their first stride in the AHL. That's that kind of feeling you have as a coach that they're good guys, they're cheering on for each other, which I'm very happy. They were happy when Marleau scored that goal so that's kind of that vibe we've got going on right now. We're not clean all the time, we're not perfect, but we're clinging on collectively and they've been great to listen to the advice we've been giving them.

On seeing Vincent Marleau score his first AHL goal:

He's a guy I know from back home and he's a late bloomer. We're happy to have him, you know, he got hurt early in the season, fought really hard with Dan Jacob and I think when we saw him score that first goal in the office after the second...It's nice to see a guy who went through adversity and just taking his first stride in the AHL and he's actually doing pretty good.

On what triggered the team's response at the end of the second period:

Well we talked to them between the first and the second. They're very receptive and as a coach, I'm taking them out of their comfort zone. I'm asking a heavy game, a grinding game, a puck management game. With the young team we have out front, I'm feeling this I our best chance to develop as NHL forward and defensemen, but also collectively as a team to keep game tighter and rely on our good habits. So, we always go back to that and I'm not giving them an inch. I'm demanding, but I'm there for them and we've got to keep pushing.

On what the team needs to do on Friday to get the same result:

More of the same. As much as we like to worry about the other team, we are always our worst enemy every morning, right? Look in the mirror. So, it's about us, keep going and I know it's demanding, I know it's hard, but you've got to keep pushing together with a common goal and that's what I think the guys have been doing.

