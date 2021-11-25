Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Preview

TV: AHLtv

Radio: MixLR app on abbotsford.canucks.com and Abby Canucks app (through the Vancouver Canucks app)

MATCH-UP INFO

Friday marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Roadrunners this season: Nov. 26 (road), Nov. 27 (road), Dec. 22 (home), Dec. 23 (home).

This will be the first ever meeting between the Canucks and Roadrunners.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the team with 12 points (6-6-12) through 10 games and leads the Canucks with six goals this season.

Sheldon Rempal has registered 10 points (3-7-10) through 11 games and leads the Canucks in assists with seven.

18-year-old rookie, Danila Klimovich, has four points (2-2-4) in 11 games this season.

Cameron Schilling leads Canucks' defencemen with seven points (1-6-7) in eight games this season.

Michael DiPietro has registered a 2.62 goals against average with a .915 save percentage and two victories through his first six starts of the season.

LAST GAME PLAYED - NOV. 14/21: ABB 2 vs SJ 3

Following a 7-1 victory over San Jose in the series opener, the Abbotsford Canucks fell in a shootout against the Barracuda, losing 3-2...Chase Wouters opened the scoring for both teams at the 3:35 mark of the second period...The goal was Wouters first in the AHL...Will Lockwood assisted on the play...Jarid Lukosevicius gave the home side a 2-1 lead at the 15:38 mark of the second period...Cameron Schilling and Wouters assisted on the goal...Jett Woo and Phil Di Giuseppe tied for the team lead in shots (4)... Mikey DiPietro made his sixth start with the Canucks... DiPietro made 37 saves on 39 shots.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Travis Hamonic loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 22

- Justin Bailey designated for assignment to Abbotsford, Nov. 18

- Guillaume Brisebois designated for assignment to Abbotsford, Nov. 16

- Travis Hamonic recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 15

- Madison Bowey loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 15

- Jack Rathbone loaned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

RECORDS ARE MEANT TO BE BROKEN

The Abbotsford Canucks established a new franchise record for goals in a single game when they lit the lamp seven times against the San Jose Barracuda during their 7-1 victory on Nov. 12 at Abbotsford Centre. Sheldon Rempal (2-0-2) led the way by scoring a pair of goals in the decisive win. Prior to Nov. 12, the Canucks had never recorded more than three goals in a single game.

Additionally, Sheldon Dries (1-3-4) and Phil Di Giuseppe (0-4-4) set new franchise records for individual points scored for a single game with four each. Di Giuseppe's four helpers are a franchise high for assists in a single game.

DANGEROUS DRIES

Sheldon Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the season. The Western Michigan alum is tied for 37th in the league with 12 points (6-6-12) through 10 games. His six goals lead the team, and his six assists are tied for the second highest tally. Offence has been hard to come by for Abbotsford through their first 11 games, but the problems scoring goals have had nothing to do with the play of Dries.

Not only has Dries been productive on the offensive end, but he has also been a key figure on the penalty kill and defence. Sheldon is 12th in the league with a +8, which suggests that he has been a very reliable defensive forward for Abbotsford.

IN THE NIC OF TIME

Scoring has been a challenge for the Abby Canucks thus far in their inaugural season, however Abbotsford looks like an entirely different team when Nic Petan is in the lineup. The Delta, BC product has only appeared in three games this season with Abbotsford, but the results speak for themselves. Nic has registered at least one point in every game he has played this season, including a two-goal showing against the Henderson Silver Knights in a 3-0 victory on Oct. 24. The Canucks have won all three games with Petan in the lineup and averaged 4.33 goals per game. Without Petan, Abbotsford is just 1-4-2-1 and have averaged 2.25 goals per game. The club has failed to tally more than three goals in any single game without Petan.

A REMPAL IN TIME

Sheldon Rempal has gotten off to a fast start in 2021.22 with the Abbotsford Canucks. The former BCHL star has recorded 10 points (3-7-10) through 11 games with the Abby Canucks. Rempal's seven assists lead the team, and he has scored all three of his goals in the last two games.

Additionally, Rempal has been a valuable defensive forward for the club. Seeing minutes in key defensive situations, including on the penalty kill, Rempal has registered a +7 so far this season. That number is good enough to place Rempal 28th in the league in this category.

JETT FUEL

Jett Woo had a bit of a turbulent take off to his season. Through the first nine games of the season, Woo had a total of 0 points. That changed in a big way during the Canucks' 7-1 win over San Jose on Nov. 12. The 21-year-old Winnipeg, MB product had three points (1-2-3), including his first goal of the campaign. Following the big night from Woo, Jett's engines are firing on all cylinders as the Canucks fly south to Tucson.

THE GREAT WALL OF DIPIETRO

Michael DiPietro has been incredible for the Canucks during his past three starts. The 23-year-old former Windsor Spitfire has allowed a total of 6 goals in his past three outings, good for a 2.00 goals against average. Even more impressive, DiPietro has stopped 98 of the 104 shots he has faced. That translates to a .942 save percentage. The Canucks have gone 1-1-0-1 in the three starts, but Mikey has given Abbotsford a chance to win all three games. Mikey is clearly seeing the puck extremely well right now, and that is good news for Abby fans.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Justin Bailey recorded his 100th career goal, Oct. 22 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career win, Oct. 17 at Ontario

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 15 points

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Klimovich - 5 points

Bowey - 5 points

Petan - 5 points

Martin - 5 points

DiPietro - 5 points

Wouters - 5 points

Di Giuseppe - 5 points

Woo - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

