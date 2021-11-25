Belleville Sens Supporting BGHF Through Hockey Fights Cancer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that the team will be supporting the Dr. Douglas A. MacIntosh Cancer Clinic at Belleville General Hospital, through the annual Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser.

The Senators welcome the Laval Rocket back to CAA Arena on Saturday November 27, 2021 and will be raising funds for the cancer clinic through a silent auction, featuring Belleville Senators memorabilia and other items. Proceeds from sales of game-worn jerseys and other items will also be donated to the cancer clinic, via the Belleville General Hospital Foundation.

"The Hockey Fights Cancer initiative is one that is important to both the Belleville Senators, as a leader in community action, but also to myself as the daughter of a cancer survivor," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Sales and Marketing Breanne Matthews. "Now more than ever, with the strain that COVID-19 has placed on our fragile healthcare system, cancer care and treatment right here in the Bay of Quinte needs our support. We look forward to raising funds and awareness for the Dr. Douglas A. MacIntosh Cancer Care Clinic, during our Hockey Fights Cancer night, on Saturday."

Representatives from the BGHF will also be on hand to provide more information on the clinic and answer any questions about the hospital that fans may have. Fans will also have an opportunity to learn more about and enter the foundation's Car4Cancer draw, with a chance to win a Cadillac CT4 Sport.

"We're truly grateful for our partnership with the Belleville Senators and the fundraising efforts of the team and its fans," said Steve Cook, BGHF Executive Director. "The money raised during Hockey Fights Cancer will help Belleville General Hospital to be able to continue to provide access to cutting edge cancer treatments and provide the same excellent level of care found in larger city centres."

Fans are encouraged to arrive to the rink early for our pregame ceremony, which includes some special guests for the ceremonial puck drop. You'll also be able to fill out your own "I Fight For" card and take part in a moment of recognition to remember those we've lost to cancer and pay tribute to the survivors who have beaten, or are still battling, this terrible disease.

Tickets for Saturday's game are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

