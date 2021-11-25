Barracuda Drop Third in Row, 5-1 at Gulls

San Diego, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (5-7-1-0) skated out to a 1-1 opening-period tie on Friday at the Pechanga Arena, but would give up the next four goals over the final 40 minutes, dropping their third consecutive game to the San Diego Gulls (6-6-1-0), 5-1.

- Jayden Halbgewachs (5) extended his point streak to four games with San Jose's lone goal and now leads the team with 13 points (5+8=13) in 13 games played.

- Nikolas Brouillard now has points in four-straight as he netted his second goal in as many games and now has six points (2+4=6) in three games this season against the Barracuda.

- Former Barracuda d-man Greg Pateryn buried his first of the year which turned out to be the game-winning goal.

- Brayden Tracey recorded the first three-point game (2+1=3) or his career, earning first-star honors.

- Lukas Dostal (3-3-0) made 23 saves on 24 shots en-route to the win.

